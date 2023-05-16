Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Wix.com by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX stock opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.24. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $101.55.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $355.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

WIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.19.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

