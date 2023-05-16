Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Westlake were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK stock opened at $115.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.56 and its 200 day moving average is $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $137.14.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

