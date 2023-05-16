Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 105,850 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,850 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ Z opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -77.32 and a beta of 1.64. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,372.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,509.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $178,493.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,409 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

