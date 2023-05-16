Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 3,934 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,633,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,951,000 after acquiring an additional 609,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,223,000 after acquiring an additional 558,921 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,399,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,002,000 after acquiring an additional 94,987 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,232,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,199,000 after acquiring an additional 485,108 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,642,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 173,400 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LBTYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740 in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

