Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 4,320 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and have sold 14,846 shares valued at $548,232. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

See Also

