Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 4,577 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 888.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,297,000 after buying an additional 6,131,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after buying an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after buying an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,699,534 shares during the period.

Lucid Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Lucid Group stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.24. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 214.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCID has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas cut Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

