Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 549 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,981,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at about $26,548,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at about $24,857,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 147,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 143,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 105,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 2.9 %

CyberArk Software Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.24.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

