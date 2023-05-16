Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $226,000 Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,902,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,834,000 after buying an additional 171,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,882,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,508,000 after buying an additional 119,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after buying an additional 74,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,555,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

PNW opened at $80.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

