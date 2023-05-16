Nordea Investment Management AB Takes Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 102.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Trading Up 0.8 %

EnerSys stock opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About EnerSys

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

