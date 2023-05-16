Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,074 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 48,815 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. The company had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

