Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,721 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 124.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 65.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 34.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Stock Down 4.0 %

NVAX stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $76.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

