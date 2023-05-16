Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 354,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 382.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4,238.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.09. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.