Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,060 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 50.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

SKT stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.81. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $20.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.05%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

