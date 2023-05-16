Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 450 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Confluent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Confluent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Confluent by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Confluent by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $14,657,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,115,618 shares of company stock worth $26,728,524. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Confluent Trading Up 5.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFLT. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $34.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

