Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 958.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $191.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.39 and a 12-month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,399,307. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.75.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.