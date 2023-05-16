Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $30,471,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $9,071,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $2,253,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $299,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prime Medicine

In other Prime Medicine news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at $154,510,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

Prime Medicine stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35.

PRME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Prime Medicine Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

