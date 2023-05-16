Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,500 Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $606,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,537,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CGUS opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $685.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.