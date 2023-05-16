Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,632 Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,166,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,215,000 after acquiring an additional 245,556 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,291,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,487,000 after buying an additional 181,214 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 117,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 66,377 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,250,000 after buying an additional 59,498 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $66.68 and a one year high of $79.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

