Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,903,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 159.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $116.44 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Articles

