Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 139,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 119,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

