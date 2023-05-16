Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after buying an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after purchasing an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after purchasing an additional 700,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,701,000 after purchasing an additional 101,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,833 shares of company stock worth $51,840,060 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $137.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.68. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.