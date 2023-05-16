Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPY. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oppenheimer

In other news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $539,703.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oppenheimer Stock Up 0.1 %

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

OPY opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $408.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

