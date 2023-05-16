Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 5,824 Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 719.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 797.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.04.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.81%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
About Atlantic Union Bankshares
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.
