Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 744.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,889,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period.

Shares of LEGR stock opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

