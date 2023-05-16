Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $15.26.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.82%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

