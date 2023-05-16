Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $215,000 Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 463.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.