Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $233,000 Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 74.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,899,000 after acquiring an additional 616,301 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 4.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,325,000 after acquiring an additional 52,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SAP by 15.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,427,000 after acquiring an additional 172,243 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

SAP Stock Down 0.2 %

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP stock opened at $131.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $137.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.12 and a 200-day moving average of $116.36.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.27%.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

See Also

