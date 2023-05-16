Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $255,000 Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 263.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNA Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

CNA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NYSE CNA opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $46.52.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

