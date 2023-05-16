Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 58.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ameresco by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $76.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

