Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Vale Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VALE opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.3542 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Vale’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.