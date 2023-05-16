Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Central Securities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Central Securities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Central Securities by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its position in Central Securities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 18,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Martin Poppe acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $119,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CET opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. Central Securities Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

