Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 76.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:UTF opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

