Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $208,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,222,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,085,000 after buying an additional 302,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after purchasing an additional 226,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,020,000 after purchasing an additional 480,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,043,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,324,000 after buying an additional 180,708 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

IPG opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

