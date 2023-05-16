Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $210,000 in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $5,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 84,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 93.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 39,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 354.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $32.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 73.63% and a net margin of 75.07%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.17%.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

