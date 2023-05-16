Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $212,000 in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCON. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after buying an additional 601,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,066,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 395,670 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 203,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 230.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 72,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 50,315 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $25.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

