Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $217,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,778 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,422,088 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $280,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $272,413,000 after purchasing an additional 124,041 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,581,951 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $193,283,000 after purchasing an additional 104,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.21.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock worth $3,297,766. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

