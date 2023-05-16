Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

CCOI opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.64 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average is $62.29. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,700.00%.

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $2,288,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,023,781 shares in the company, valued at $328,454,801.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $311,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $2,288,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,023,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,454,801.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,209,866 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

