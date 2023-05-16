Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $263,000 Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 62,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Financial Life Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMT stock opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a market cap of $817.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

