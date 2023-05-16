Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $413,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $98.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.41. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $76.09 and a 52 week high of $104.67.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.