Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BME. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 597.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BME opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.58. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $38.27 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

