Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TU. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 135.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TU. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

