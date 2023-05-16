Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $88.99 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.02.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

