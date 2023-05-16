Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WPC opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.067 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

