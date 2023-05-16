Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter worth $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 147.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.92.

Alteryx stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

