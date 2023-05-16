Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter worth $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 147.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Alteryx Price Performance
Alteryx stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.
Alteryx Profile
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alteryx (AYX)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.