Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

