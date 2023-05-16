Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319,481 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 263,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 716,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 249,521 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 408,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

