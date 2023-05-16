Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,033 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $46,322,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 113.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,385,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,801,000 after buying an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $8,311,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 92.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 475,857 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $14,724,000 after buying an additional 228,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STM opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $53.53.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

