Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,311 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 710 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $389.35 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $395.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.