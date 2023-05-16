Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Astria Therapeutics were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.92. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.

