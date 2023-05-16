Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 218 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $372,269.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,167,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,580 shares of company stock worth $1,336,710. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ stock opened at $134.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.88. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $125.36 and a 52-week high of $163.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.